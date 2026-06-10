Scale, costs and outreach | How the FIFA World Cup 2026 compares with 1994 edition

<p>As the FIFA World Cup returns to North America and the United States, the changes it will witness are immense as compared to 32 years ago. The world’s biggest sporting competition has gone to astounding lengths to expand its size -- literally and commercially -- showing FIFA’s vision to grow globally. </p>.<p>One of the most clear differences between the two is the cost of attending any game of the tournament. </p><p>During the 1994 tournament, tickets for the group stage matches ranged from $25 to $75, while seats for the final at California’s famed Rose Bowl cost between $180 and $475. By comparison, when FIFA released tickets for the 2026 tournament in December, prices for the group-stage matches ranged from $140 to $2,735. Tickets for the final initially cost between $4,185 and $8,680 before FIFA decided to increase the highest-priced seats to $10,990 in April.</p>.<p>The World Cup over three decades ago featured 24 teams, the last tournament to do so, before FIFA expanded it to 32 in the following World Cup in 1998. But this year, FIFA has doubled the number of teams competing to 48 and it has resulted in the eventual champions needing to play an extra knockout stage round — the round of 32. </p>.<p>The World Cup in 1994 still holds the title of most successful tournaments in history pertaining to attendance. A total of 3.59 million spectators attended the 52 matches, averaging around 69,000 fans per game. </p><p>With the number of teams doubling, the number of matches has also doubled from 52 to 104 and organisers expect attendance to climb to almost seven million fans, perhaps setting a new all-time record</p>.<p>Unlike 1994, where all matches were played around nine stadiums in the United States, 2026’s edition of the competition will span across the three biggest countries in North America. Canada, USA and Mexico all together have sixteen venues ready to host the games. 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. </p><p>Although the tournament will begin across North America, all matches from the quarterfinal stage onward will be played in the United States.</p>.<p>Players competing in the summer heat of 1994 often endured difficult weather conditions without interruption. The same condition persists in 2026, but FIFA has implemented mandatory three-minute cooling breaks in each half whenever deemed necessary. </p><p>Beyond just for hydration purposes, coaches and players can discuss strategies and tactics as well as the broadcasters getting a chance to finally air advertisements during football matches — presenting a big commercial change.</p>.<p>In 1994, teams were generally limited to two substitutions, with a special provision allowing a third in certain goalkeeper situations.</p><p>This year, the teams will get to use up to five substitutions during regulation time, a sixth during extra time and an additional replacement for players suffering a concussion.</p>.<p>The FIFA World Cup 1994 was largely overseen by a local organising committee led by Alan Rothenberg, the president of the US Soccer Federation, who played a major role in promoting the sport throughout the country.</p><p>This year, FIFA itself has taken a more direct role in organising the tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has become the face of the event’s preparations, frequently appearing alongside political leaders to promote the competition. </p>.<p>In 1994, the goal of hosting the FIFA World Cup was to introduce football to a curious and excited American audience. It will remain etched in history as one of the most record-breaking due to its transformative impact on the crowds in the United States. </p><p>But 2026 is an entirely new ball game. A continental-scale tournament with more teams, more matches, a lot for fans and of course, commercial advantage and benefit. Whether this is for the better remains to be seen but one thing is clear — the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be unlike anything before. </p>.<p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>