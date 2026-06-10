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Scale, costs and outreach | How the FIFA World Cup 2026 compares with 1994 edition

The world’s biggest sporting competition has gone to astounding lengths to expand its size -- literally and commercially.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Ticket Prices Skyrocket

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Expansion to 48 teams

Expectations in fan attendance

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Venues span across the continent

Additional breaks for players

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More substitutions allowed

FIFA’s control becomes more direct

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Published 10 June 2026, 10:29 IST
United StatessportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Football tournament

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