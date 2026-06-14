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Homesportsfootball

Scotland hang on for first World Cup win since 1990 with 1-0 victory over Haiti

The win puts Steve Clarke’s men top of Group C ahead of ⁠five-times world champions ‌Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco who drew 1-1 earlier on Saturday.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 06:27 IST
sportsFootballHaitiWorld CupScotland

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