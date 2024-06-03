Scots count on more McTominay goals as they look to write history

McTominay was dubbed "super sub" when he came on with three minutes remaining against Brentford at Old Trafford in October with manager Erik ten Hag seeking a lifeline. The Scot delivered, with goals in the 93rd and 97th minutes in a 2-1 victory.

While McTominay was used frequently in Scotland's defence during Euro 2020 and its build-up, his scoring knack has been on full display for club and country, and he recently said he much prefers playing as an attacking midfielder.

"The manager (Steve Clarke) asked me if I could do a job bringing the ball into midfield and defending, obviously, whenever the opposition had the ball," McTominay told reporters in late March. "That was fine, it was no problem.

"I've always seen myself as a number eight and someone who likes to carry the ball and get into the box and score goals and make things happen.

"But I'm not going to spit my dummy out and say I don't want to play, that's not in my nature in my whole way growing up through the (Manchester United) academy.

"I had to play up front in the Under 21s a couple of times just because that was what was best for the team and I look back with great memories of that."

Scotland are playing in back-to-back European Championship finals for the first time since 1996 and hope to plot a route out of the group stage for the first time in 11 global tournaments.