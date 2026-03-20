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Security concerns grow around FIFA World Cup in US after stalled funding

The soccer World Cup, one of the globe's biggest sporting events, will be held in June and July ⁠this year across three countries - the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:18 IST
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