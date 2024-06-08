Seeking resurgence at home

“But I fear that discipline is coming back slowly with some players like really angry. They want to bring back the value and respect of being a German and playing for their country. And being the host is not a pressure, you’ve got all your country behind you. So even when you're tired, you're going to give your 100 percent because you can't fail, you can't disappoint. And everyone dreams to lift the trophy in their own country. You know, the whole country stops when it's a game. Everyone is in front of their screen. So I don’t think we're going to be surprised about Germany and I agree they didn't have like good tournament, but now they, you know, they're going back slowly. (Jamal) Musiala, like a lot of young players, like are really angry, want to prove.”