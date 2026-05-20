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Seven ISL clubs, including East Bengal, granted Premier 1 licence; Mohun Bagan among seven rejected

The clubs granted licences with sanctions are NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:01 IST
FootballSports NewsISLEast BengalMohun Bagan

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