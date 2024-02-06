Sevilla call for action after Ocampos touched 'inappropriately' by Rayo fan

Sevilla have called on LaLiga to take action after winger Lucas Ocampos was touched "inappropriately" by a fan during their 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano, the club said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred 33 minutes into Monday's match when a fan poked Ocampos from behind while he was taking a throw-in. The Argentine notified the referee of the incident straight way before continuing to play.

"We would like to place on record our disgust at the incident," Sevilla said in a statement.

"Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and completely inappropriate act by a home fan. We hope that the appropriate measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behaviour from happening again on a football field, and we have expressed this to LaLiga directly."