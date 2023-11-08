Sikan scores to give Shakhtar shock win against Barcelona

The Ukrainian side, playing in Hamburg, were aggressive on the counter-attack, with Sikan giving them a shock lead against the five-time European champions in the 40th minute.

The 22-year-old forward jumped behind defender Andreas Christensen to meet a Giorgi Gocholeishvili cross from the right touchline and nodded the ball just out of reach of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca goal.

After halftime, Gocholeishvili won the ball off defender Marcos Alonso and unleashed a strike straight into the chest of Ter Stegen.

The goalkeeper made another brilliant reflex save with his right foot to deny a close-range effort by Sikan in the 52nd minute and Newerton later had a goal ruled out for offside.