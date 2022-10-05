Siva dances his way to stardom

Sivasakthi Narayanan speaks a lot about opportunity. It is a constant in his lexicon as he speaks freely and animatedly in Tamil, his native language.

It’s the main protagonist of his story which starts from a small 7s mud ground near his house in the sleepy town of Kandanur in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and goes all the way to Durand Cup champion. The brink of stardom.

There was no windfall of fortune - as is the case with many recent football heroes in Indian football - for him. Just a series of little ones, each a bit more challenging than the last, that the 21-year-old accepted and conquered.

Slight and fast, playing in the most coveted and foreign import-dominated position on the field, the striker has always known of the obstacles in his way.

“All I wanted was whatever the opportunity, somehow I have to score. If I get 15 minutes, I have to get that goal and only then will I get an opportunity in the next match,” he says.

It was this drive that saw him rise through the ranks in Raman Vijayan Academy, that saw him score 17 goals in 12 games in the Hero Elite League in 2020 and earn a move to Bengaluru FC.

He scored in the AFC Cup campaign last season, finished with 15 goals and 8 assists in the BDFA Super Division, scored twice against Leicester City in NextGen Cup, ended with five goals, including one in the final, to lead Bengaluru to their first ever Durand Cup trophy.

Even in the Durand Cup campaign, Siva started as an unused substitute before making his way to the first 11 at the end of the tournament.

“The first game I started for BFC was the Durand Cup final. I felt I would get at least 10 minutes but I never expected to start. I scored, what I am most happy about is this trophy is history for the team,” he says.

It is history for the club, which has now completed its domestic trophy set. It is history for Sunil Chhetri, who has waited for this one missing medal for over two decades. It’s also history for Siva, a self-confessed mama’s boy who followed his brother into football, for he has been touted as a future superstar by his idol, the Indian captain.

For a young man who was too shy to ask for a photo with his idol, Chhetri himself calling over Siva for a photo remains a surreal moment.

“A legend saying (you are a) superstar is really great but I have to learn a lot more,” says the 21-year-old before breaking into a big smile and delving into a story.

“I am a Chhetri fan... I’ve seen him on TV for so long. When I went to senior training, I just kept looking at him, not focusing on training. I kept making mistakes and I had to go back to the B team. I played more in the B team and when I went back to the first team, I I thought he (Chhetri) is going to play in the same team and I can’t make the same mistake. I started playing and he was motivating me, asking how and where I wanted the ball. All the seniors were supporting and motivating,” he says with a smile.

"I feel happy for the adulation but I don't take it too much because I haven't achieved at the highest level," he adds.

Now with the new Indian Super League looming, there are expectations on the young attacker. There have already been calls, premature perhaps, for an Indian call-up.

"His qualities are high and he can go far," says Raman Vijayan, former Indian international who coached Siva through his early years. "Durand Cup, he managed to do whatever I was expecting, the big task is waiting in ISL because expectations are high. With two top strikers already in the club, what he does now is the biggest task for him."

Encouragingly for Siva, Bengaluru has a legacy of trusting Indian players - their AFC Cup final run in 2016 had three Indians playing up front.

With Chhetri and Roy Krishna in the team, the frontline looks like one put together in a fantasy game. There is Prince Ibarra waiting in the wings as well. But the good thing is that coach Simon Grayson appears to like Siva. Chhetri and Krishna also appear to fall in that camp and seem to gel well on the field. The chances are Siva will play more than the cumulative 60 minutes he played last season.

But once again, for Siva it is just down to the same old word. Opportunity.

"Getting an opportunity is hard but I know that I have 10 minutes, I have that belief. The way I played in the Durand Cup, I want to play in ISL," he says. "I haven't played in front of a full crowd. This time, fans will be there and they will come believing in us. So I want to score for them."