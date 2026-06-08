Six legends and their last dance at FIFA World Cup 2026

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Six football legends will bid farewell at FIFA World Cup 2026, marking their final appearances on the world stage.
Key points
• Messi's final World Cup
Lionel Messi, the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner, will make his last World Cup appearance at 39, aiming to defend Argentina’s 2022 title.
• Ronaldo's swansong
Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 41, will play his sixth World Cup for Portugal, seeking to add the trophy to his legacy.
• Modric's sixth attempt
Luka Modric, Croatia’s captain, will make his sixth World Cup appearance, having narrowly missed glory in past tournaments.
• Ochoa's home farewell
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, aged 40, will play his final World Cup on home soil, crucial for Mexico’s ambitions.
• Neuer's last stand
Manuel Neuer, Germany’s 40-year-old goalkeeper, will conclude his World Cup career, celebrated as one of the greatest.
• Neymar's redemption chance
Neymar Jr., Brazil’s talisman, will play his last World Cup at 34, seeking to overcome past disappointments.
Key statistics
13 goals
Messi's World Cup goals
8 goals
Ronaldo's World Cup goals
6 appearances
Modric's World Cup appearances
Top-3
Neuer's Ballon d’Or ranking as goalkeeper
8 goals
Neymar's World Cup goals
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 11:37 IST