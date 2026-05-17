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Soccer-Fernandes equals league assist record in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and ⁠Bryan Mbeumo scored, while captain Bruno Fernandes equalled the league record for assists ‌in a season
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:45 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:45 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester United

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