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Soccer-Real Madrid great Jose Emilio Santamaria dies at 96

Santamaria played ‌25 times for Uruguay and ‌also represented Spain on 16 occasions. ‌
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:44 IST
FootballSports NewsReal Madrid

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