Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Soccer: Stuttering Arsenal suffer title jolt, Brentford denied win in top-five chase

Bournemouth took ⁠the lead when 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi turned in a deflected cross at the far post in the 17th minute.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 17:02 IST
sportsSports NewsSoccerArsenalBrentford

Follow us on :

Follow Us