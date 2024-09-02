Solbakken set to step down as Norway boss after 2026 World Cup campaign

Stockholm: Norway coach Stale Solbakken has said he will likely step down when his contract expires after the 2026 World Cup campaign.

The 56-year-old former Norway midfielder took over in 2020 but despite having feared striker Erling Haaland in his team, who kick off their Nations League B campaign away to Kazakhstan on Friday, they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

"I'll take this qualification now and then there's a high probability that I'll do something else after that regardless," he told reporters on Monday, adding he will remain in charge if Norway qualify for the World Cup and step down after the finals.

"While I'm still young and virile, I want to do something else too - I've said no to a number of club jobs that really tempted me, but I'm determined to make one last attempt here, and then I think that's it," he added.