Solskjaer stresses need for consistency at Manchester United

"Very exciting times with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS coming in. It has breathed life and belief into the club and supporters. Obviously there needs to me more consistency for a title push. The better teams are not as consistent as they were even two years ago. Two, three years back, Liverpool and City had 100 and 99 points. That is consistency. If you want to get to the top, you need to get 88-90 points per league season."