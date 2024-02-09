Solskjaer stresses need for consistency at Manchester United

Bengaluru: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a figure etched in the annals of Manchester United's rich footballing history. The quintessential impact substitute, Solskjaer scored 91 Premier League goals for the Red Devils and helped them to six Premier League titles, one Champions League, and two FA Cups in a stint spanning 11 years.
From scoring some of the club's most important goals to lifting them out of a rut as a manager, Solskjaer's contributions helped shape the club's modern legacy.
The Norwegian, who earnt 67 caps for his country, was in the City on Friday for an interaction as part of an event organised by 'Ace of Pubs', a community-based quizzing company.
Sporting a salt and pepper beard and never shying away from adding a sprinkle of humour to his replies, Solskjaer, in his maiden visit to India, opened up about Manchester United's need for consistency in a bid to challenge for the title and his upcoming managerial aspirations.
In late December 2023, INEOS's Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake at Manchester United, heralding a substantial change in the club's operations off the pitch.
Omar Berreda, formerly on Manchester City's books and someone who is regarded as one of the most experienced executives in football, was roped in as CEO amid a raft of other appointments.
"Very exciting times with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS coming in. It has breathed life and belief into the club and supporters. Obviously there needs to me more consistency for a title push. The better teams are not as consistent as they were even two years ago. Two, three years back, Liverpool and City had 100 and 99 points. That is consistency. If you want to get to the top, you need to get 88-90 points per league season."
Solskjaer also outlined the need for building a new stadium in place of the iconic Old Trafford, which is currently in a state of disarray.
"We have to move on with the times. At the moment, something has to happen at Old Trafford, either a renovation or a new stadium. We are falling behind if we are staying in the same place. Now you see the modern stadiums like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming up and other stadiums like Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Camp Nou (Barcelona) and the Bernabeu (Real Madrid) have all been renovated.
"It is going to divide fans for sure. While history is important, it looks like we might have to build a new stadium." Solskjaer revealed.
Since bidding a tearful goodbye to Manchester United in November 2021, Solskjaer is yet to manage a club. When quizzed about a potential return to management, the 50-year-old replied that he is waiting for the right project and that he still has one more managerial stint left in him.
"I have got at least one more club job in me, it has to be an interesting one, an exciting one, somewhere when I can be myself. No disrespect, but after you've managed United for three years, it's 'where do you go from there?' I want to feel that pressure again," Solskjaer replied.
"I had three years as the manager of Manchester United and yes, it is a hard job, especially when you had teams like Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. At United, you need to constantly be on your toes and everything you do is scrutinised. I enjoyed it, but I needed a break afterwards," Solskjaer recalled.
Solskjaer was a key part of Manchester United's treble-winning 1998-99 season, and fondly remembered scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.
"Obviously I would have liked to have played more minutes (that season), but I was playing with some of the best players in the world and had the privilege of playing under the best manager in the world.
"Manchester United was my family, and it was my job to always be prepared. I think that comes with my upbringing. My father was a wrestler. As a substitute, you have to use your freshness as an advantage. The manager knew that I would always give my 100% when I was on the pitch," Solskjaer said.
"He (Sir Alex Ferguson) did not tell me anything (In the half-time team talk)! When were losing 1-0, he was talking to Teddy Sheringham and preparing him to come on, and I had a good season, was in good form, and remember thinking why are you not speaking to me?
"But I knew that there was something special going to happen, and people who know me know that I play better when I am a little angry. I was going to go out there and show Sir Alex that he was doing a mistake by not bringing me on earlier," Solskjaer reminisced.
And what happened was something special indeed. At the Camp Nou, Manchester United, fresh from winning the Premier League and FA Cup and firmly in the hunt for a historic treble, were trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Sir Alex Ferguson brought on Solskjaer in the 80th minute to partner Teddy Sheringham up front.
And immediately, Solskjaer was into the act, forcing Bayern 'keeper Oliver Kahn into making a diving save. As the clock ticked 36 seconds past 90 minutes, into Fergie time, Teddy Sheringham pulled United level.
Less than a minute later, United won a corner. David Beckham found Sheringham, who headed the ball down to Solskjaer, and the Norwegian bundled the ball, slid on his knees and sparked wild celebrations. That is how you make an impact and leave behind a legacy.