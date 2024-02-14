Son Heung Min injured finger in football quarrel with South Korea team mates

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea captain Son Heung-min injured his finger in an altercation with team mates on the eve of the country's exit from the Asian Cup.

The players quarreled during a team dinner ahead of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Jordan last week, which extended their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title.

"It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-Min and other older players took issue with it," a South Korean Football Federation official told Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.