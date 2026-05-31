Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

South Africa's World Cup departure delayed in visa 'debacle'

The football ‌association said in a statement that the team was unable to fly in the morning ⁠as planned due to 'challenges regarding visas=' for some players and officials.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 11:39 IST
FootballSports NewsSouth AfricaWorld Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us