South Korea reach World Cup last 16 as Uruguay crash out

South Korea reach WC last 16 as Uruguay crash out

Hwang Hee-chan's goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 22:52 ist
South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan (L) scores his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay's expense.

Hwang Hee-chan's goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in Group H.

FIFA
Qatar World Cup
Football
South Korea
portugal
Uruguay
Sports News

