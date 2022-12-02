South Korea reach World Cup last 16 as Uruguay crash out

South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay's expense.
Hwang Hee-chan's goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in Group H.
