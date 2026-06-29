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South Korean President orders probe after dismal FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, accuses the football federation and its management for an early FIFA World Cup exit.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:46 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsSouth KoreaFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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