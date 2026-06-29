South Korean President orders probe after dismal FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

<p>South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a full-blown government investigation into the country’s football administration after their tragic and disappointing group stage knockout from the FIFA World Cup 2026.</p><p>He went on to describe the campaign as an “organisational and personnel failure.” The order came from the President as South Korea finished third in their group, losing to Mexico and South Africa. </p><p>In a rather strongly worded statement on X, he called the campaign “truly absurd” and demanded that the football federation go through extensive reforms to achieve a better democratic structure and control system. </p><p>“Establishing democratic leadership structures and objective oversight systems within the private sector is a key policy agenda for this administration,” Lee said.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico edge South Korea 1-0 to qualify for last 32.<p>Addressing the officials under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lee stated he would urge them to invest their resources into changing the future of football in South Korea. </p><p>“I ask [the Ministry] to thoroughly examine the situation, analyze the causes and devise measures to prevent a recurrence and bring about improvements,” he said. </p><p>He argued that the team’s performance in this year’s tournament highlighted much bigger and internal issues within their football governance. There was particular emphasis on how leadership and personnel were handling crucial decisions. </p><p>“This incident has once again proven that personnel appointments are the key to everything,” Lee said. “When incompetence is overlooked in favor of factional loyalty—prioritizing ‘us versus them’ over actual ability—the disastrous result is entirely predictable.”</p><p>His comments were aimed at South Korea’s Head Coach, Hong Myung-bo, who returned to the national team just a couple years ago in 2024. The news was initially surrounded by criticism over the transparency of the selection process. </p><p>While Hong has consistently denied allegations of favouritism, Lee continuously suggested that governance problems within South Korean sport had contributed to the national team’s decline.</p><p>Lee, through his post, apologised to the supporters following the team’s FIFA World Cup heartbreak and vowed to make changes. </p><p>“I deeply apologise for the profound disappointment caused to the public by this preposterous situation,” he said. “We will swiftly push forward with reforms in sports administration to ensure such an incident never happens again.”</p>