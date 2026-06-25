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South Africa stun South Korea, advance in second place from Group A

Maseko scores the winner in the 63rd minute to lift South Africa to four points.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 04:29 IST
FootballSports NewsSouth KoreaSouth AfricaFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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