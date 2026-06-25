South Africa stun South Korea, advance in second place from Group A

<p>Monterrey (Mexico): Thapelo Maseko's second-half goal lifted South Africa to a must-win 1-0 result against South Korea in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup</a> Group A finale in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Wednesday, sending Bafana Bafana to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.</p><p>Maseko put South Africa in front in the 63rd minute with a clinical finish, burying a shot from his favored left foot to the right corner after a precision pass by Tshepang Moremi.</p><p>Ronwen Williams preserved the lead with a save on Park Jin-seob's header in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.</p><p>South Korea (1-2-0, 3 points) needed a win or draw to finish runner-up to Mexico and advance to the round of 32.</p><p>South Africa (1-1-1, 4 points) had to win and have Czech Republic lose to Mexico in the concurrent match to claim the second spot. Mexico (3-0-9, 9 points) logged a 3-0 win over the Czechs (0-2-1, 1 points), and when the hosts' 1-0 lead was posted in the Guadalupe stadium in the 55th minute, the South African fans joined the Mexicans in attendance in celebrating.</p><p>South Africa was written off by many after losing the opening match of the World Cup 2-0 to Mexico while having two players sent off.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico stay perfect and bounce Czechs out of World Cup with 3-0 win.<p>The South Africans had failed to get out of the group stage in their previous World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2010.</p><p>South Korea still have a chance to advance in the event as one of the best third-place teams, but they will need other results to go their way.</p><p>South Korea started as if it were playing for the win with several forays into the penalty area in the first three minutes but soon fell into a conservative mode. That change allowed the underdog South Africans to have the better of the play for the remainder of the first half.</p><p>If not for three saves by Kim Seung-gyu and poor finishing, South Africa could have carried a lead into halftime.</p><p>South Korea's Kim Min-jae's header in the third minute was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba, but after that it was all South Africa.</p><p>South Africa had two chances in the 30th minute, only to have Kim make back- to-back stops.</p><p>First, Thalente Mbatha found space at the top of the box and put a well-driven strike on target. Kim made the save but spilled the rebound. Evidence Makgopa, who barely managed to stay onside, collected the rebound at the 6-yard box, but Kim was in perfect position for the denial.</p>