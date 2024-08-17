Southampton sign Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea

Southampton have signed midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the newly promoted Premier League club announced late on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea last year from French side Stade Rennes for around 30 million euros ($33.08 million) and has since made 15 appearances for the west London club.

A product of the Rennes Academy, Ugochukwu made his debut in 2021 and played 60 games in total for their first team.