Spain aim to put aside RFEF crisis as they chase Euro 2024 glory

Madrid: Spain will arrive in Germany for Euro 2024 looking to re-establish themselves as major title contenders while hoping to tune out the noise after months of controversy surrounding the country's scandal-ridden soccer federation (RFEF).

As they brace for the challenge of a tough Group B alongside Croatia, European champions Italy and surprise package Albania, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and his players have had to deal with the furore swirling around the RFEF.

With a corruption probe under way and the fallout from the unsolicited kiss former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales gave player Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the women's World Cup in Sydney last year, the government created a special committee two weeks ago to oversee the governing body until it holds new elections.

Months of controversy overshadowed Spain's 2023 UEFA Nations League title and an almost perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that left the impression their young and talented core seem to be on rise under the calm De la Fuente.

With Barcelona teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi breaking out, Manchester City midfielder Rodri in his prime and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata still delivering, Spain have a good mix of youth and experience.