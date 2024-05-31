Spain seizes 11 tons of fake Champions League and Euro soccer jerseys

Masrid: Spanish police have seized 11 metric tonnes of fake soccer jerseys to be sold in Spain in the run-up to Saturday's Champions League final in London between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and the Euro 2024 in Germany next month.

A search of 15 heavy lorries had produced the haul of jerseys along with other fake products such as luxury watches, leather goods and electronics, with an estimated market value of more than six million euros ($6.50 million), according to a statement on Friday.

The investigation started in April, when two tonnes of counterfeit shirts of Spanish football clubs sent from China were seized.