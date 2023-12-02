Spaniard Garcia’s plan to fast-track India’s World Cup dream

"Second, it is all about the timing of the jump, how long you are in the air and where you head the ball. If you manage to build this tempo, you are going to be good. I think Sunil does a good job of this, how he adapts, makes the jump and goes ahead of the defenders. He heads the ball in the right moment with the right speed and puts the ball where he wants. Some part of it comes with your game style, but it is also about how much you practice. I remember being very young and practicing a lot with my teammates," Garcia explained.