Spanish striker Rafa Mir sentenced to over 8 years in jail for sexual assault

<p>Madrid: Spanish <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/football">footballer </a>Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of committing sexual assault and assault causing injury, a court in the eastern Valencia region ruled on Monday. </p><p>Women's rights have become a highly sensitive national topic in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spain</a>, especially in the sports world after scandals including former soccer chief Luis Rubiales' unwanted kissing of a national team player or ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves' rape conviction, which was later overturned. </p><p>Mir was arrested in September 2024 after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint. His lawyer said at the time that the intercourse was consensual and that Mir categorically denied the accusations.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spanish stars expected to return from injury for opener against Cape Verde.<p>According to the ruling, Mir and another soccer player met two young women at a nightclub in Valencia and later went to Mir's home to continue the party. At the house, Mir sexually assaulted one of the women in the pool and a bathroom, the court said.</p><p>The court highlighted the victim's consistent and credible testimony, supported by witness accounts and forensic reports.</p><p>The victim was awarded compensation of €64,000 ($74,300). The decision is not final and can be appealed, the court added.</p><p>Mir, who currently plays for LaLiga club Elche, was under contract at six-time league champions Valencia at the time of the incident in 2024. The 28-year-old striker has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla, as well as Spain's national men's team in the Tokyo Olympics.</p><p>Elche did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>