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Homesportsfootball

Spanish striker Rafa Mir sentenced to over 8 years in jail for sexual assault

Mir was arrested in September 2024 after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:39 IST
FootballSports NewsspainCrime

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