AIFF president serves legal notice to former legal head for 'corruption allegations'

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has served a legal notice to the organisation's former principal legal advisor Nilanjan Bhattacharjee for making serious "corruption allegations" against him.

On Saturday, Bhattacharjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Chaubey worked out "corruption avenues" through non transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender.

He had also alleged that Chaubey made attempts to "siphon off money from the federation's exchequer' and used AIFF fund for personal expenses.