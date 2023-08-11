13 clubs to vie for ISL promotion in next I-League

For the newly-formed 3rd Division League, nine state FAs fulfilled the criteria for nominating teams -- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Focus on referees development

The AIFF Referees Committee also met over video conference, discussing the development of referees at the state level, which would ultimately help more and more quality referees come up at the national level.

The initial recruitment and training of referees are key, and with the growing number of high-level competitions resulting in more matches being played across many age groups and categories, having an adequate supply of top-quality referees is the need of the hour, the committee felt.