Spurs sign Dutch defender Van de Ven, Argentine striker Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur signed Argentine striker Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central on Tuesday after earlier announcing the arrival of Dutch centre back Micky van de Ven from German side Wolfsburg.

The Premier League club said both 19-year-old centre-forward Veliz and Van de Ven, 22, had agreed deals to 2029.

Veliz joins Ange Postecoglou's squad after making 62 appearances and scoring 19 goals across all competitions for Rosario since his debut in 2021.

He also scored three goals for Argentina at this year's U-20 World Cup, where the South Americans reached the last 16.