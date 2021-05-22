St Johnstone beat Hibs to win Scottish Cup

St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup as Hampden Park hero Shaun Rooney sealed a 1-0 victory against Hibernian 1-0 in Saturday's final.

Rooney completed a remarkable double with his second silverware-clinching goal this season following his winner in the Scottish League Cup final against Livingston in February.

Rooney netted after 31 minutes against Hibs and, although St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton saw his second half penalty saved by Matt Macey, Callum Davidson's side held on to cap the best season in their 137-year history.

St Johnstone are the first team outside of Rangers and Celtic to land the two major cup trophies in Scotland since Aberdeen in 1989-90.

Their feat is even more impressive after the squad were hit with coronavirus issues in recent weeks.

St Johnstone took the lead following good work by former Hibs players Callum Booth and David Wotherspoon down the left wing.

When Wotherspoon swung a cross to the back post, Rooney leapt highest inside the six-yard box to power his header past Macey.

Hibs threatened an equaliser early in the second half when Kevin Nisbet fired just wide of the far post.

Moments later, Alex Gogic's header from a Jackson Irvine cross was blocked by Jamie McCart's foot.

St Johnstone had a chance to double their lead in the 70th minute as Middleton's left-foot drive was repelled by Macey.

When Hibs defender Paul McGinn made a lunging tackle on Christopher Kane, referee Nick Walsh awarded a penalty.

Macey dived to his left to save Middleton's spot-kick and blocked Kane's follow-up effort, but St Johnstone had already done enough to take the trophy.