Stimac defends his actions

Indian head coach Igor Stimac defended his actions during their SAFF Championship clash against Pakistan saying he 'will do it again' if need be to protect his players against "unjustified decisions."

"Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions," Stimac tweeted.

The 55-year-old was referring to his heated exchange with Pakistan's centre-back Abdullah Iqbal that quickly tuned into a brawl between the two teams in front of over 22,000 fans at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.

Stimac was caught knocking the ball out of Iqbal’s hands while the latter was preparing for a throw-in. This led to an argument between the duo, attracting players and coaching staff from both sides to charge towards them, escalating the situation. The squabble that lasted a few minutes was doused by the referees, Sunil Chhetri and a few Pakistani players before Stimac left the ground after receiving a red card.

During a post match interaction, Mahesh Gawli told reporters that Pakistan’s goal-keeping coach Marcelo Schroeder Costa headbutted one of the Indian staff members.

“It (Stimac's episode) was an offense that attracts a red card according to the rule book. But it was too harsh on our coach. The Pakistani official, however, did not get a red card despite headbutting our manager,” said Gawli.

As for Pakistan’s defence on the commotion that ensued, Torben Witajewshi, Pakistan analyst and assistant coach stated: “We did not initiate it, so I think we are on the fair side.”