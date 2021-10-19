Stimac hopes for calendar assistance for Asian Cup qualifiers

Indian national team coach Igor Stimac said on Tuesday that the SAFF Championship campaign showed the mental strength and character of the players while adding that he did not see the success as 'special'.

India won their eighth SAFF title on Saturday, overcoming a slow start to the tournament which earned heavy criticism from all quarters.

"It is normal, I don't see it as a special success because it is normal that India wins when it goes to SAFF," said Stimac, during a media interaction. "Feelings are special for the players. They worked very hard in very difficult circumstances. There was a lot of criticism. After the first two games, it was difficult for us. There was not much difference in terms of approach and the numbers (stats on the field). The result was the pressure. We handled it well. We stayed focused and we won the trophy."

Now heading into the third round qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup, Stimac is happy with the depth of the squad, saying he has identified the spine and there are three options per positions, giving variation.

That said, the matches in February will be tougher as there are some strong teams in contention. And the coach is looking for a better calendar to aid the national team.

"We don't know our group yet. If we want to succeed in such qualifiers, then we need to prepare now. Sit down with other stakeholders and discuss how much time the national team will get to prepare. If we get time then we can get results. Otherwise, we are going to gamble, as simple as that. We need to make sure that this February opening is part of the ISL calendar so that the players are released for national team duty."

The Croatian also lavished praise on Sunil Chhetri for his leadership and influence while speaking in glowing terms about the youngsters in the team.

The more immediate task at hand is the qualifying campaign for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. India is placed in Group E alongside Oman, Krygyz Republic and hosts UAE with the campaign starting from October 25. With less than five days of camp, the challenge will be a tough one.

"(We have) no time at all. We don't know anything about the other teams. We are just getting some information now. Good thing for us is that we already have 11-12 players part of the national team and we have to find the balance. Our aim is to go and win every game. It's just about the approach which will be based on the opponents.

The tactician also gave his two cents on the proposed biennial World Cup, for which he was set to attend a meeting on Tuesday.

"As India coach I would love that to happen. Realistically, what are the reasons? More money or something else? Football has to be developed in each part of the world so we need to provide all the small countries chances to develop. So it makes it easier to make it two years (between World Cups). If the reason is money, then I don't see the benefit. I will support this as coach of India because it might benefit us quicker," he said.