Stimac names 6 newcomers for Kings Cup

India football team head coach Igor Stimac named six newcomers in the 23-man final list for the King’s Cup, beginning in Buriram, Thailand from June 5.

The six newcomers include Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes, Michael Soosairaj, Abdul Sahal, and India U-17 World Cup team captain Amarjit Singh. In addition, Adil Khan made a comeback to the squad post 2012, while goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is yet to make his International debut.

“We had to make the difficult decision about the remaining two slots in the squad, and eventually, Nishu Kumar, and Jobby Justin were released,” Stimac said.

The Blue Tigers left for Thailand on Sunday. After an overnight stay in Bangkok, they will fly to Buriram on Monday morning.

Meanwhile central defender Sandesh Jhingan said: “The coach has brought in his new system. We are playing more with the ball now -- more of an attacking side of football. With the success we have had before, players are motivated. They believe they can do more.”

The preparatory camp had kicked-off in the Capital on May 21. India play Curacao in their first match of King’s Cup on June 5, while the second match is slated for June 8.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.