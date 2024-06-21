Stress over Indian football made me undergo heart surgery, says sacked coach Igor Stimac

New Delhi: Ousted India football coach Igor Stimac on Friday said that he was given a final warning before the AFC Asian Cup merely for trying to convince the AIFF about the importance of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, prompting him to go to the hospital for a heart condition treatment.

"After I told them that the World Cup Qualifiers were more important than Asian Cup, I received a final warning from AIFF. When I received the final warning on December 2, no one knows this, I finished in the hospital."

Stimac also launched a stinging attack on AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, saying the sooner he leaves the post, the better it would be for the future of football in the country where the globally-loved sport is not growing at all.

Speaking on his health, Stimac said, "I was disturbed with everything going on; stressed from the obvious problems. I had an immediate surgery on my heart. I wasn't ready to speak to anyone or find excuses.