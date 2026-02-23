Menu
BDFA 'A' Division: Stride FC clinch title

A brace from Bradley Clifford Joseph (28th minute, 36th) and a goal by season's star performer Ginneithang Gangte (47th) reflected their dominance in the season.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026
Published 23 February 2026
