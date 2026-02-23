<p>Bengaluru: Stride Sports FC continued their dream run in Karnataka football as the side sealed the BDFA A Division League Championship title by topping the points table with a 3-0 victory over Sniper FC at the BFS here on Monday.</p><p>A brace from Bradley Clifford Joseph (28th minute, 36th) and a goal by season's star performer Ginneithang Gangte (47th) reflected their dominance in the season as they ended with 37 points in 14 games (12 victories and a loss). This was also a back-to-back promotion for the club from the B Division. </p>.Stride Sports FC earn promotion for BDFA Super Division.<p>Meanwhile, Technico FF virtually confirmed their promotion as they moved to second place again with a big 7-0 win over RWF FC. Their point haul of 32 put them three ahead of BTM FC. Both sides play their final games on Tuesday with Technico needing just a draw to move ahead.</p>.<p><strong>Results: A Division:</strong> Stride FC: 3 (Bradley Clifford Joseph- 28th, 36th, Ginneithang Gangte 47th) bt Sniper FC: 0; Technico FF: 07 (Ronn Joel 3rd, Aaron Rodriguez 6th, ThangJalen Guite 43rd, 63rd, Sansam Meitei 70th, Nathan Powell 78th, Tony Robert 85th) bt RWF FC: 0; Income Tax FC: 3 (Kevin Koshy 12th P, Sarthak Bhupal 20th, Dennis Cotter 90+4th) bt Sree Gajanana FC: 1 (B Niroshana Mani 69th)</p>.<p><strong>B Division: Group B:</strong> Infinite Belagavi FC: 1(Koushik Patil 43rd) bt Karnataka Police: 0.</p>