<p>Bengaluru: Table-toppers Stride Sports FC confirmed their promotion to the Super Division as they defeated Rail Wheel Factory FC 4-2 in their penultimate match of the BDFA A Division League Championship on Friday. </p>.<p>A brace from Imran Khan (10th, 28th) and a goal from Yohan Jacob (16th) gave Stride a 3-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes. RWF, who went out of the promotion race with the defeat, scored consolation goals through Rajesh S (50th) and Roopesh C (82nd).</p>.<p>Stride (34 points from 13 matches) would need just a draw from their final league match against Sniper FC on February 23 to seal the A Division title. Third-placed Technico FF (29 from 12) remain their only rival in the title race while second-placed BTM FC (29 from 13) remain in promotion run. </p>.BDFA A Division League: DYES lose 0-11 with absent coach and just 10 players.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>A Division:</strong></span> Stride FC: 4 (T H Imran Khan 10th, 28th, Yohan Thomas Jacob 16th, Ginneithang Gangte 60th) bt RWF FC: 2 (Rajesh S 50th, Roopesh C 82nd); Income Tax FC: 1 (Akshay KS 45th) bt Sniper FC: 0.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>B Division: Group A:</strong></span> ADE FC: 6 (Athul Krishna PA 10th, 24th, 71st, Elangovan N 45th, Sanju R 59th, Ashish Adhikary R 61st) bt Bangalore Warriors FC: 4 (Vishal 39th, Muhammed Komath 44th og, Sham Jose 54th, G Alesius Wesley 78th); Mysore Vijayanagar FC: 3 (Jishnu H Das 9th, Shaun Kumar 13th, C Rishabh Cariapppa 51st) bt South India FC: 0.</p>