Sublime Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton

That lead turned out to be short-lived as Saka, who had looked lively from the opening tiip-off, teed up Kai Havertz to equalise less than four minutes later, making him the first Gunner since Robin van Persie to score in seven consecutive home games in all competitions.

With Southampton struggling to play through Arsenal's press, coach Mikel Arteta rang the changes up front and it did not take long before his side took the lead.

Brought on on the hour mark, substitute Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead nine minutes later with a brilliant first-time finish from close range after Saka picked him out at the back post with a superb cross.

All that was missing from Saka's stellar performance was a goal of his own, and he duly got on the scoresheet himself in the 88th minute, capping off his fine individual display with a deft right-foot finish to put the game out of reach.

The win means Arsenal head into the international break in third spot in the table on 17 points, level with second-placed Manchester City and one behind leaders Liverpool.