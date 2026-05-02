<p>Daniel Ballard became the second defender to be sent off for pulling the hair of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier%20league">Premier League</a> this season, as Sunderland squandered a lead in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.</p><p>Everton's Michael Keane received a straight red for the same offence in January, and was a given three-match suspension for violent conduct.</p>.UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid hit back to hold Arsenal in cagey first leg semifinal.<p>Ballard was holding and pulling a handful of Arokodare's hair as they moved backwards to receive a high ball, until the Nigerian went down, grabbing his head. Referee Paul Tierney sent off Ballard after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.</p><p>Sunderland, who had taken the lead through Nordi Mukiele's early strike, were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute. Wolves, who are already relegated, ended a three-match goalless run in the 54th minute through Hugo Bueno, securing their first point since March.</p>