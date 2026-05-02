Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves

Ballard ‌was holding and pulling a handful of Arokodare's ‌hair as they moved backwards ⁠to receive a high ball.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 16:47 IST
FootballSports NewsPremier LeagueWolverhampton WanderersSunderland

Follow us on :

Follow Us