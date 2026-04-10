<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC found themselves in a precarious situation where they took the tough call of managerial change keeping their long-term vision in mind for a foreign coach in Pep Munoz.</p>.More Barca flavour for Bengaluru FC.<p>In the process, they let go of Indian coach Renedy Singh, who did a commendable job keeping the club in race for the Indian Super League title. And as the club prepares to take the field on Saturday against Kerala Blasters, BFC captain and stalwart Sunil Chhetri gave the credit where its due.</p>.<p>"I think when coach Gerrard (Zaragoza) left (last year), it was a very sudden decision. Left us all in shock while the league was in turmoil. For him (Renedy) to step up and do what he did... he had the respect from us," said Chhetri during a press conference here on Friday.</p>.<p>"He's also been told by us. Everyone in the club, we really are happy to be where we are. And we all acknowledge what he has done for the last seven games."</p>.<p>The 41-year-old former India captain also welcomed the arrival of new coach with open arms, saying that the Spanish gaffer brings fresh ideas at a club that is adaptive.</p>.<p>"As a player, when you enter the locker room (with new coach), you suddenly expect a new idea. I think I, personally, I'm always intrigued. The best thing is, when he came, it's been four days but he just eased himself in. He's giving us exactly what is needed for the next game," Chhetri said.</p>.<p>Giving further clarity on his stint at BFC, the forward said he will stay here untill the clubs want him to.</p>