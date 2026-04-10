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Sunil Chhetri doffs his hat to Renedy Singh

The 41-year-old former India captain also welcomed the arrival of new coach with open arms, saying that the Spanish gaffer brings fresh ideas at a club that is adaptive.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 18:04 IST
FootballSports NewsSunil Chhetri

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