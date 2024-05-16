Home
Sunil Chhetri, India's longest-serving football captain, to retire after June 6

India's World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait will be his last.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:25 IST
Sunil Chhetri, India's longest-serving football captain, will retire after the World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6.

In a video he shared on X (formerly Twitter) the Bengaluru FC player recalled the first time he was called up to represent India.

Chhetri recalled the 'immense joy' playing for India. He announced that in the last couple of months he was moving towards the decision that the upcoming game would be his last, and since then he's been recollecting his time in blue.

The 39-year-old clarified that he came to this decision naturally, and it was not because of any external factor.

More to follow...

Published 16 May 2024, 04:25 IST
