Sunil Chhetri to retire from international football: 5 records of the Indian goal machine

Football was not very close to Sunil Chhetri's heart during his days as a bubbly teenager with proclivity for pranks. He was only looking to use the sport as a vehicle to gain entry to a reputed college and continue his education.

Coming from a family with a background in football, Sunil was not aware that he was destined for greater things in the beautiful game, but his army-man father Kharga Chhetri had an inkling.

As Chhetri senior nursed a dream to see his son become a professional footballer and achieve what he could not, Sunil's career started to take shape in the national capital as he represented City Club Delhi from 2001-02.