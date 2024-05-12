Super League Kerala: Franchisees of inaugural edition announced

Kochi: Football in Kerala, famed for its top-class talent pool and ardent fan following, is poised to enter an exciting new phase with the announcement of the franchisees of the long-awaited Super League Kerala (SLK).

The six franchises that will figure in season one of the league scheduled to start early September, are Kochi Pipers FC, Calicut FC, Thrissur Roar FC, Kannur Squad FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Malappuram FC, a press statement said here on Sunday.

Franchise owners and co-owners include: Legendary tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SGSE of APL Apollo (Kochi Pipers FC), Kaz Patafta, Chairman and CEO of Brisbane Roar FC, Benoit Joseph of Magnus Sports and Mohammed Rafeeq of Nusym Technologies (Thrissur Roar FC).

M P Hassan Kunhi, Director of Kannur International Airport Ltd, Mibu Jose Nettikadan, Managing Director of Castle Group, Doha, Praveesh Kuzhuppilly, Director of Asset Homes and Shameem Backer, promoter of Wayanad FC (Kannur Squad FC).

Travancore Princess Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, Dr Mohamed Ilyas Sahadulla, CMD of KIMS Hospital, K C Chandrahasan, MD, Kerala Travels, and T J Mathews, Co-owner, Kovalam FC (Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC).

VA Ajmal Bismi, MD, Bismi Group, Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, SAT Tirur FC and Grand Hypermarkets, and Baby Neelambra, President, Saudi Indian Football Forum (Malappuram FC), and Tech entrepreneur and Chairman, IBS Group, VK Mathews (Calicut FC) are also among the owners and co-owners of the franchise, it said.