Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle

Having picked up an early yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold was lucky to stay on the field when he pulled down Gordon, but he gifted Newcastle the opener in the 25th minute when he mis-controlled the ball, allowing Gordon to run onto it and slot it past Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk was sent off just over two minutes later, with referee John Brooks showing him a straight red card for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and the VAR backed his on-field decision.

That prompted a period of dominance from the home side, with Alisson pulling off a brilliant save to push Miguel Almiron's powerful volley onto the crossbar in the 36th minute.

Almiron fired another golden opportunity over the bar five minutes into the second half as Newcastle made the most of having an extra player, and he hit the post in the 76th minute.

The introduction of Nunez proved a game-changer and he got the equaliser when Sven Botman fluffed his lines, allowing Nunez to rifle the ball across Nick Pope and in at the far post.

With the game heading for a draw, Nunez struck again three minutes into stoppage time with an almost identical second to leave the home fans crestfallen as the visitors, led by coach Klopp, celebrated wildly on the pitch.