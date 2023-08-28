Talking points from European football

High-flying Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have shot out of the blocks and with two wins from two Bundesliga matches so far Xabi Alonso's team are living up to their status as Bundesliga contenders.

The Spaniard, who took over the then struggling club in October last year to lead them to a Europa League spot with a sixth place finish and a brand of exciting attacking football, saw his side beat title rivals RB Leipzig 3-2 in their season opener last week.

They then eased past hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday.

Alonso's new signing Victor Boniface has added to the fans' growing excitement with a flying start that includes two goals and an assist.

"Hopefully he will keep scoring and scoring in the Bundesliga," Alonso said. "But he plays for the team. He is a very generous player."