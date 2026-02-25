Menu
Technico FF complete promotion formalities

Technico’s one-sided result made the last match of the A Division between BTM FC and Sree Gajanana FC inconsequential as BTM’s 5-2 victory on the day wasn’t enough to take them beyond third place with 32 points.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 18:01 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 18:01 IST
