<p>Bengaluru: Technico FF confirmed the Super Division promotion with a second-place finish (35 points) on the points table of the BDFA A Division League Championship as the club walloped Sniper FC 5-0 in their last competitive match of the season at the BFS here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Technico's one-sided result made the last match of the A Division between BTM FC and Sree Gajanana FC inconsequential as BTM's 5-2 victory on the day wasn't enough to take them beyond third place with 32 points. Stride Sports FC earlier claimed the league title and first promotion spot. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ronn Jairus Joel's first-half brace (14th and 44th minute) put the match beyond any doubt for Technico against a lowly Snipers FC (10th with 16). Sunil Bhatt (41st), Thangjslen Guite (53rd) and Natahan Akash Powell also joined the party. </p>.<p>In the B Division, Group A toppers Mysore Vijayanagar were crowned the champions with a 1-0 victory over Group B winners FC Mangalore.</p>.<p>Results: A Division: Technico FF: 5 (Ronn Jairus Joel 14th, 44th, Sunil Bhatt 41st, Thangjslen Guite 53rd, Nathan Akash Powell 58th) bt Sniper FC: 0; BTM FC: 5 (Devaraj J 8th, Niranjai Nanu 11th, 83rd, 89th) bt Sree Gajanana FC: 2 (E Devaraj 48th, B Niroshan Babu 72nd).</p>.<p>B Division: Group A: Mysore Vijayanagar FC: 1 (Shaun Kumar 15th) bt FC Mangalore: 0.</p>