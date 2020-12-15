Tejasvi Surya announces football tournament for Bengalureans

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP for Bengaluru South, took to Twitter to announce the ‘Tejasvi Surya Football Cup’, a 5-a-side football tournament to be held across nine turfs in Bengaluru from December 25.

The entries for the tournament are now open and teams will be registered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Registrations can be done online free of cost. Each team much have at least three players from Bengaluru South. The winners stand to win prizes worth up to Rs 2 lakh.

“Set up your goals for the new year at the Tejasvi Surya Football Cup. Open from players from all across Bengaluru, kick your stress away by playing the beautiful game,” Surya tweeted.

The office of Surya is hosting this tournament with “the best referees in town and maximum safety regulations”.

