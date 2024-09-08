The biggest, the best, and the budding: Analysing the summer transfer window 2024-25

Chelsea broke the bank again, and it doesn’t really make sense to us, again. Why did Chelsea pay €60m for an injury-prone winger when they have other options in their squad already, and especially some who might be better? Why did Neto even choose the chaos that is Chelsea over many other options, or even staying at Wolves?

Lots of questions to be answered. The quality is there, the potential is also there. But where does he fit, how will they manage any potential injuries, and what exactly is Chelsea’s plan with this bloated squad?