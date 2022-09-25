The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by far remains the most expensive

Shiladitya Ray
Shiladitya Ray, DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 15:52 ist
General view inside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hosting a FIFA World Cup is an expensive affair and costs associated with hosting the iconic tournament have been on a largely upward trend since 1994.

While the 1994 FIFA World Cup is estimated to have cost $500 million, costs spiralled into the billions from the 1998 tournament.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan cost $7 billion and this figure more than doubled when Brazil hosted the tournament in 2014.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by far remains the most expensive, with the estimated cost of the tournament standing at a whopping $220 billion.

While the expenses associated with the construction of new stadiums and/or the upgradation of extant ones account for a considerable amount of the cost of hosting a World Cup, in Qatar, stadium expenses have been reported to be in the range of $6.5 billion to $10 billion.

The remaining $210 billion in World Cup spends is associated with the country's broader Qatar 2030 plan that seeks to transform the Arab nation into a global innovation hub with top-notch infrastructure including airports and a sophisticated underground transport system.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar
Football
Sports News

What's Brewing

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Bhasha badshahs

Bhasha badshahs

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

 