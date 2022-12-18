The last dance: All records Lionel Messi could break in FIFA World Cup final

"Surely Sunday will be my last game in a World Cup. It will be many years before the next one and I don't think I'll be able to make it. So I hope I can finish in the best way," Lionel Messi told Marca, confirming what many football fans knew from the start of the tournament.

The Argentine legend's last dance on the international stage is against France who are on the cusp of history by winning two back-to-back World Cups. Messi, meanwhile, has to live up to the expectation of his nation and the inevitable comparisons that are drawn to the other Argentine hero - the late Diego Maradona, who won them the highest international honour in 1986.

Argentinian reporter Sofi Martinez Mateos has told the Albiceleste's number 10 differently, pointing out the impact Messi has already had on the nation and how no World Cup result can take that away from him, but everybody is expecting a good show from the man who has a point to prove and a legacy to cement.

With that in mind, here are the records Messi could break in the World Cup final.

Most World Cup appearances

The little magician has a chance to make a record even before kickoff if he is part of the Argentina lineup against France. Messi will overtake Lothar Matthäus's record for most World Cup appearances. They are currently tied at 25 appearances each.

Most minutes played

Another record Messi is likely to break is Paolo Maldini's for most minutes played in the World Cup. Maldini has 2216 minutes played while Messi has played 2194, meaning he could cross the Italian's record if he plays for at least 23 minutes.

First to score in R16, quarter-finals, semis, and finals

Messi, if he scores in the World Cup final, could become the first footballer to have netted goals in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals of the tournament. Messi also scored two in the group stage.

Most assists in the World Cup

If Messi sets up a teammate for a goal, he will overtake Maradona's record of 8 assists in the World Cup, based on Opta records since 1966. Messi has already overtaken Maradona's record in chance creation.

Most World Cup goal involvements

A single goal or assist would see Messi become the man who's been involved in most World Cup goals, as per Opta records. Currently, he is tied with retired Brazilian Ronaldo, Germany's Klose and Gerd Muller with 19 involvements, but Messi could reach 20 in the game against France.

Most goals in major tournament history

Messi needs a brace to overtake Ronaldo's record of most goals in major tournament history. Messi is at 24 while the retired Brazilian is at 25.

Oldest to score a hattrick

If Messi manages to net three past France's Hugo Lloris, then he will become the oldest player to score a hattrick in the World Cup, breaking the record of Cristiano Ronaldo - the Portuguese who has often been mentioned alongside the Argentinian among current footballing greats. Ronaldo's hattrick came when he was 33 years and 30 days old. Messi's could come at 35 years and 177 days.

Two-time Golden Ball winner

The Golden Ball or Player of the Tournament award is given to the best footballer in the competition. Messi has already won it once, in 2014, and is on track to win it again. If he does, he will become the first player in the history of the World Cup to win the honour twice.

Most World Cup wins by a player

If Argentina beat France it would be Messi's 17th win in FIFA World Cup tournaments, taking him at par with Germany's Miroslav Klose, who also has 17 wins.

Golden Boot in U-20 and Senior World Cup

Oleg Salenko is the only player who has won the Golden Boot in the U-20 World Cup and the Senior World Cup. Messi, if he wins, could become the second, having won the U-20 honour in 2005 with six goals.

Most assists in a single World Cup

Messi needs to assist thrice in the match against France to equal Pele's record of most assists in a single World Cup since 1966.

Most goals and assists in a single World Cup

Diego Maradona is the only player who has five goals and five assists in a single World Cup since 1966. If Messi, who has five goals and three assists, manages two more, he would become the second man to reach the record set by his fellow Argentinian.

Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner

Not many have the honour of winning both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, the latter being given to the highest goalscorer in the tournament. Thus far, only Leônidas da Silva, Garrincha, Ronaldo, Paolo Rossi, Salvatore Schillaci, and former Argentina star Mario Kempes have received this unique honour. However, Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are both tied at 5 goals this tournament and if the Argentine can score more than his fellow Paris Saint-Germain star, Messi could close out his international chapter with this feather in his cap.

As Messi steps up to his World Cup swansong, one can only recall Peter Drury's commentary in the 2014 final against Germany, "The little boy from Rosario, Argentina, on behalf of every little boy wearing his shirt. Messi on a million backs. Messi for a million flashbulbs. One kick of the ball, one kick of the football..," and with that Lionel Messi could potentially crown his stellar career.