The 'Special One' is back! Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid dug out

<p>Portuguese taskmaster Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Real Madrid's new manager on a three-year contract.</p><p>The 63-year-old was last in charge at Santago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Super Cup. He also reached three Champions League semifinals.</p><p>"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today Thursday, June 11, and chaired by Florentino Perez, has agreed to appoint Jose Mourinho as first team coach for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029.</p><p>Jose Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day the preseason begins," a club statement said. </p>.<p>The move comes after Real endured a humiliating end to their domestic campaign, with Barcelona clinching the league title with a 2-0 victory in 'El Clasico' earlier this month.</p><p>It marked the first time in 94 years that the Spanish league had been decided by a meeting between the fierce rivals.</p><p>The record 15-times Champions League winners have also failed to clear the quarterfinal stage in the last two seasons, prompting club president Perez to act decisively after two seasons without a major trophy.</p><p>Mourinho returns to Spain after a season in charge of Benfica, who confirmed that Madrid were willing to pay the €15 million compensation to release him from his contract in Portugal.</p><p>He replaces Alvaro Albeola, who had a taken over the helm only in January to replace Xabi Alonso amid the team's struggles.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>