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Homesportsfootball

The 'Special One' is back! Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid dug out

The Portuguese was last in charge at Santago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga, a Copa del Rey and a Super Cup.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:59 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsReal MadridLa LigaJose Mourinho

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