<p>London: Arsenal maintained control of the Premier League title race as they chiselled out a nervy 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table on Sunday.</p><p>Jurrien Timber's 66th-minute header from a Declan Rice corner ensured Arsenal took three precious points but it was a nervy afternoon in north London.</p><p>Mikel Arteta's side moved to 64 points from 29 games with Manchester City, who have played a game fewer, on 59.</p>.<p>Defender William Saliba had given Arsenal the lead in the 21st minute from a trademark corner routine.</p><p>But it had looked as though an own goal by Piero Hincapie just before halftime would prove costly for the hosts until Timber came to their rescue.</p><p>Chelsea, whose six-match unbeaten league sequence under new manager Liam Rosenior was halted, ended the match with 10 men after Pedro Neto was sent off for a second yellow card.</p>